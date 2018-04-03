3 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Algeria/Morocco: Algeria Gives Backing to Morocco 2026 World Cup Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Algerian Minister of Youth and Sports has announced his country's official support for Morocco's bid to host the World Cup in 2026. El Hadi Ould Ali made the statement at the weekend on a working visit to the province of El Bayadh, south of Algeria.

"The decision of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to support the candidacy of Morocco to host the 2026 world cup finals will be proudly fulfilled," he told reporters. The Algerian support was largely welcomed on social media by Algerian and Moroccan football fans, despite it coming amid political tensions and a fierce rivalry between the two North African countries.

Moroccan authorities had earlier approached former Algerian football star Lakhdar Belloumi to be an ambassador for their bid, along with other African football legends including Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba and El Hadji Diouf.

Belloumi had told Jeune Afrique magazine that he was happy to accept the role, saying "Algeria and Morocco are neighbours and brothers. I believe all Algerians hope that Morocco wins the bid and hosts a great football event.'

The hosts for the 2026 World Cup will be decided in Russia on 13 June.

Algeria

Feminist Groups Arbitrarily Suspended

Algerian authorities sealed the premises of two women's rights associations on February 27 on the grounds that they were… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.