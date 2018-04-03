2 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Culture Minister Seeking Major Interaction With Traditional Authorities

Luanda — Angola's minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira Monday in Luanda reaffirmed the sector's intention to seek greater interaction with traditional authorities, with a view to tackling the communities issues.

The minister expressed the desire to the press on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for transfer of National Department of Communities and Institutions of Traditional Power of Ministry of Territorial Administration and State Reform to the Ministry of Culture.

She stressed the need to promote greater approach, because they are individuals

linked to the daily life of the communities and help the Government identify and solving the community problems.

Carolina Cerqueira said that her sector will fkeep going with the registration work of traditional authorities conducted by the Ministry of Territory Administration and State Reform.

"It is an added responsibility in the current context, in the view of the realities and experiences of each locality, as well as its characteristics," she said.

In turn, the minister the Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, said that this is a new stage and that will reuire staff of Culture a joint action to address the problems of traditional authorities.

Adão de Almeida urged for the need to proceed with registration process of traditional authorities in country in order to ensure greater and better control of the action developed.

The National Department of Communities and Institutions of Traditional Power was transferred to the Culture Ministry under the new organic statute approved by

Cabinet Council and published in Presidential Decree no. 35/18, of February 8.

