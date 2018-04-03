Libya: Niger Delta Youths Seek NDDC's Assistance for Libya Returnees

Port Harcourt — The Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM), the Umbrella youth organisation in the Niger Delta Region, has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to partner relevant agencies in giving assistance to Libya returnees from the region as well as embark on programmes that would discourage human trafficking.

The NDYM also called on the presidency and security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the immediate release of abducted Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu.

The calls were contained in a communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the movement held in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

In the communique signed by the National President, Comrade Joe Jackson, and the National Secretary, Amakuro Isaac, noted that returnees from Libya from the region were passing through difficult times and would need assistance from the NDDC to settle down and earn a living.

They also commended the NDDC for initiating training programmes for youth in the region, adding that such programmes would change the economic life of people in the area in the future.

"We commend the NDDC Board Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, for initiating training of Niger Delta youths through partnership with InnossonKiara Academy," they said.

The youths also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani U. Usani, on the lifeline given to some Bakassi Returnees and others in Cross River State and urged him to extend such lifelines to other needy people in the Region.

The communique also said: "NDYM supports the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), South-east, South-west and the Middle Belt for their position on restructuring of the Nigerian state.

"We urge youths of the region to apply restraint on issues bordering on unnecessary protests and not to be used by politicians to cause the breach of peace."

They also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify the sensitisation of the youths of the region on electoral processes such as electronic voting, creation of more registration centres/polling units, etc, to ensure their effective participation in the 2019 elections.

The NDYM also commended the National Assembly for the quick passage of the NDDC Appropriation Bill and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful for development to thrive in the Niger Delta region.