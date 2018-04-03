2 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Plans Recovery of Urban Roads

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — Work to recover and improve the main roads in the town of Ondjiva, Cunene province, is included in the portfolio of the provincial Public Works department for the district aimed at improving road traffic.

According to a press note released to Angop, the recovery of these roads are about 25 kilometers of roads, being alternative routes in the neighborhoods of Pecairo Zeca, Bangula, Cafitu, Castilhos, Caculuvale, Ekuma, Cashila I and II.

The program for the recovery of these routes is subordinated to the Ministry of Construction and Public Works, which is currently under study and preparation of the project.

This initiative will give another image to the neighborhoods of the city of Ondjiva and improve the living quality of the dwellers of Cunene province.

The city of Ondjiva has a territorial extension of 4,989 square kilometers and a population estimated at 129,688 inhabitants.

Angola

Culture Minister Seeking Major Interaction With Traditional Authorities

Angola's minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira Monday in Luanda reaffirmed the sector's intention to seek greater… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.