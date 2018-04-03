Angola: Government Plans Recovery of Urban Roads

Ondjiva — Work to recover and improve the main roads in the town of Ondjiva, Cunene province, is included in the portfolio of the provincial Public Works department for the district aimed at improving road traffic.

According to a press note released to Angop, the recovery of these roads are about 25 kilometers of roads, being alternative routes in the neighborhoods of Pecairo Zeca, Bangula, Cafitu, Castilhos, Caculuvale, Ekuma, Cashila I and II.

The program for the recovery of these routes is subordinated to the Ministry of Construction and Public Works, which is currently under study and preparation of the project.

This initiative will give another image to the neighborhoods of the city of Ondjiva and improve the living quality of the dwellers of Cunene province.

The city of Ondjiva has a territorial extension of 4,989 square kilometers and a population estimated at 129,688 inhabitants.