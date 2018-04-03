Ethiopia: Center to Release Patent Information

For the first time, about 26 million copies of patent information are going to be released for free with a view to advancing an innovation culture and the country's all round efforts of speeding up renaissance journey, Science and Technology Information Center disclosed.

The Center knowledge Management and Dissemination Directorate Director Addis Belay told The Ethiopian Herald: "We are already begun uploading patent information on national online digital library. Currently, there are also about 1.6 million copies of free patents are made available to the public at large."

He also said that around 12 million copies of patent information will be uploaded sooner and totally 26 million copies of patent information that are mostly focused on science and technology creative products will be made available for users freely.

For his part, Addis Ababa University Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Lecturer Solomon Nigusis Belay said: "Patent information is very much relevant to technology students, researchers and other interested peoples in that it gives the general information of the product including the design and function of devices, which are the core considerations in innovating something."

He also said previously there was no such initiative in Ethiopia and it was so difficult to find patent information of innovations, and also most of the oversea companies used to request payments to show patent information. "In absence of such service, almost all projects of students have been put on shelves. But this new service will be a good news for all of us," he added.

Citing countries such as China and South Korea, Addis said they have been advancing in innovation technology through reverse engineering and using patent information. " We must first have patent information in order to advance in the same way."

Solomon also said "In efforts of gaining recognition and legal protection all over the world for one's own innovation, innovators need to know first what kind of patent has already been taken by someone or not ."