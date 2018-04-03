Nigeria: 7 Cultists Nabbed in Ughelli

Ughelli — SEVEN suspected cultists were in the late hours of Sunday arrested at Ughelli, Delta State by a combined team of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN and policemen during stop and search operation.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 27, were arrested at the Urhie street area opposite the Ughelli main market following intelligence information.

Though efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, was fruitless as at press time, a senior police officer attached to the Ughelli Area Command confirmed the arrest.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the arrest of one of the suspects armed with a gun led to the arrest of other gang members.

He said: "During our regular stop and search operation in flash points of Ughelli and environs, one of the suspected cultists was arrested with a gun.

"He immediately confessed leading to the arrest of 6 others at their hideout. They have made useful statements on their criminal activities but an investigation into the matter is still ongoing."