3 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 7 Cultists Nabbed in Ughelli

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Perez Brisibe

Ughelli — SEVEN suspected cultists were in the late hours of Sunday arrested at Ughelli, Delta State by a combined team of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN and policemen during stop and search operation.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 27, were arrested at the Urhie street area opposite the Ughelli main market following intelligence information.

Though efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, was fruitless as at press time, a senior police officer attached to the Ughelli Area Command confirmed the arrest.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the arrest of one of the suspects armed with a gun led to the arrest of other gang members.

He said: "During our regular stop and search operation in flash points of Ughelli and environs, one of the suspected cultists was arrested with a gun.

"He immediately confessed leading to the arrest of 6 others at their hideout. They have made useful statements on their criminal activities but an investigation into the matter is still ongoing."

Nigeria

Anxiety As Doctors Leave Country in Droves

"I accidentally met over 200 young male and female medical doctors, including consultants in Hawthorn Hotel, Abuja being… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.