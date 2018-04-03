Nigeria: Okagbare's 200m Record Won't Last, Says Onyali

Former African queen of the tracks, Mary Onyali-Omagbemi has urged her successor, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteghonor to improve on her current performances in the sprints, if she hopes to last long on the record books.

Okagbare-Ighoteghonor last month cleaned out Onyali-Omagbemi's 22-year-old 22.07 seconds record with a 22.04 run in Austin, Texas USA.

"I am excited and fulfilled to see a record that I made years ago broken. I congratulate her," Onyali-Omagbemi told NAN.

"I have always known that she will break the record, since I have been monitoring her performance.

"Where the record is right now is not safe. Okagbare-Ighoteguonor needs to drop it down to 21 seconds.

"I was thinking that for Okagbare-Ighoteguonor to have broken the records, she needed to run at least 21 where it will be a little bit harder for anybody else to touch it.

"I want her to work harder to bring it lower, because it was 22.07, and an Ivorian athlete at the last World Championship came close to it with 22.08.

"For Okagbare-Ighoteguonor to have done 22.04, it is still within the range of the Ivorian girl.

"The season is just beginning and it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually clinch it at the end of the season."