Nigeria: Dapchi - Osinbajo Re-Assures of Leah Sharibu's Safe Return

Lagos--VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday in Lagos raised hope of that Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl still in the custody of Boko Haram terrorists, after the release of 105 other students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, earlier abducted by the terrorists group, would soon be set free.

Osinbajo, spoke while addressing participants at a "Cross Concert 2018", organised by Christ Reaching Out To Save Souls, in commemoration of the Easter Celebration, convened by Rev You Kasali, in Lagos.

The VP, while describing the Cross, on which Jesus Christ was nailed as a symbol of "victory" for those who believed in Lord Jesus, said victory was always assured in every challenge.

According to him, "As I understand the Cross, I believe that what happened was so unique. Apart from the death, there was a trial before victory. Christ was accused of many crimes and given a death sentence. What Christ went through was beyond dying. He had already taken the pain that is why we can proudly say that the Cross is an evident of our own victory.

"Leah has stood up to stand by her faith and truth. O! I am certain on my mind the Cross is able to deliver her. I am excited that we Christians are praying for Leah who is still being held captive by insisting she will stand by the Cross of the Lord Jesus Christ. The most exciting thing that a man can have is the knowledge here on earth that we are Victor and in Heaven we will be counted among those that will reign with Christ in Heaven. There is nothing better than that. It is a win-win situation."

Earlier, Kasali called on Christian leaders and Christians across the nation to embark on aggressive prayer for the safe release of Leah, saying "We should remember Leah in our prayers. She has earned my respect and boosted our faith by standing for Jesus Christ. I am happy to be a Christian because of her. My heart yearns for the release of 15 years old Leah."

However, Pastors and men of God at the event went into prayer session, joining hands, as a symbol of unity and prayed for the safe release of Leah, praying for the power of resurrection of Christ to do the miraculous at the end of the day.

Among the Pastor s in attendance include: Wale Adefarasin, Dapo Bioudun , Ben Akabueze, Tunde Fowler, and others, while various notable gospel artists rendered praise and worship songs.