3 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ritualists Dump Human Head in Delta Community

By Ochuko Akuopha

Oleh — A human head, suspected to have been discarded by ritualists, was yesterday found at the Uzere Junction axis of the Oleh-Ughelli Road, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was learned that the young male head, whose identity could not be established at press time, was discovered in the early hours of yesterday with blood still dripping from it.

Though the circumstances surrounding the incident could not be immediately ascertained, a source in the area said: "nobody in the community has raised an alarm that somebody is missing."

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said the deceased was between the age of 20 and 30 years.

"His identity is unknown", Aniamaka said, disclosing that the police had commenced an investigation into the matter.

