Kenya: Land Disputes Fuel Killings in Mt Kenya Region

Meru has the highest number of murder cases lodged in courts, as criminal matters dominated the volume of lawsuits filed in Mt Kenya region for the last one year.

Kiambu, Murang'a and Embu counties followed closely, with the Judiciary blaming a rise in land disputes for the trend.

According to data obtained from the Judiciary, at least 111 murder cases were filed in the High Court in Meru, 64 in Kiambu, Murang'a (39), Nanyuki (Lailkipia County) and Embu (35), Kerugoya and Nyeri (17), Nyandarua (11) and nine in Chuka (Tharaka-Nithi County).

At least 1,680 criminal and 2,053 civil cases were filed at the nine High Court stations in the region including Nyeri, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyandarua and Kiambu counties.

There are 31 magistrate's courts in the region where 49,048 criminal and 9,899 civil cases filed in year 2017 are pending.

CIVIL CASES

According to Nyeri High Court Deputy Registrar Irene Muthee, civil cases include land and family disputes and judicial review and petitions.

In criminal matters, Ms Muthee said petty offences like creating disturbance, being drunk and disorderly, offensive conduct, possession of cannabis, traffic offences and minor theft of farm produce and house items take the lion's share.

She acknowledged that most murder cases in the region emerge from family and land disputes.

"Murder cases in this region are not about people meeting in the streets, fighting and one getting killed. If you look keenly, it goes down to land disputes," said Ms Muthee.

Resident Magistrate Nelly Kariuki last week adjourned hearing of a criminal case between two neighbours charged with assault and causing grievous harm after discovering that land ownership was at the heart of the disagreement.

DISTURBANCE

She urged George Mwangi Kabango and John Nding'uri Macharia to first settle the land ownership row.

"Cases of assault and creating disturbance arise from land disputes. Take time to settle the land dispute first. Both parties are suffering," said Ms Kariuki.

She urged them to use the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to solve their differences.

Failure by parents to write a will on how their property should be shared by their children or dependants when they pass on has also been found to be a major cause of discord in families, resulting in lengthy and costly court battles.

Families move to court on succession matters not only to solve disputes but also have legal backing of the inherited property," said Ms Muthee.

She advised that even if parties agree on the mode of distribution of property, they still need the backing of the law for the agreement to be valid.

COSTLY AFFAIR

"It is not a costly affair unless they decide to involve advocates," she noted.

She further said that magistrates were promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to reduce case backlog in the courts and to retain family cohesion.

From the thousands of cases filed in the courts in Mt Kenya region, the Judiciary collected a revenue of about Sh345 million in form of court fines from offenders and fees charged on other court users.

In the fines category, Sh35 million was collected from Nyeri law courts, Sh33 million at Thika law courts, Nanyuki (Sh14.7 million), Kikuyu (Sh12.7 million), Kiambu (Sh11.7 million), Nyahururu (Sh10.6), Baricho (Sh8.3 million) and Embu (Sh8.1 million).

Kerugoya Lands and Environment Court judge, Boaz Olao, while delivering a judgment recently discouraged families from rushing to courts to solve differences that involve sharing of property and other disagreements.

RECONCILIATION

Mr Olao called for use of alternative forms of dispute resolution including reconciliation and traditional interventions.

He explained that courts were not the best forums to solve disputes between family members.

Justice Olao made the remarks after a Kirinyaga family, embroiled in a dispute over distribution of a deceased kin's estate, opted for the alternative dispute resolution mechanism and reconciliation.

"I do not see why judicial time and the parties' resources should be expended in this dispute when the cheapest and easiest route is an out-of-court settlement," he said.

"Whereas courts exist to solve disputes, they are not necessarily the best forum, particularly in cases involving family," added the judge.