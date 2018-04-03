Zimbabwe: U.S.$1,9 Million Set for National Youth Games

National Youth Games Local Organizing Committee has been tasked with raising US$1, 9 million to host the 2018 edition of the games set for Gweru this August.

In an interview with 263Chat, Sports and Recreation Commission Development Officer, Simon Masaka said following the reconstitution of the Local Organising Committee recently, they are now faced with the 'mammoth' task of raising the amount.

"We, as a Province, have been given a target of raising $1, 9 million for the games but so far the process has been slow," Masaka said.

Despite the slow pace of preparations, Masaka believes the Province has the capacity to deliver, putting faith in the capabilities of the new organising committee executive.

"It's a mammoth task but we have the potential to deliver and believe we will be able to execute the best memorable games ever," he said.

He said all fundraising activities will be decentralized to get more people on board, working through the District Administrators' offices with all resource mobilization activities cascading down to the districts.

The SRC Provincial boss went on to say the LOC will also have a Games Launch Ceremony where the corporate world, high dignitaries and well-wishers will be invited to assist with fundraising for the games.

Despite Midlands being the host, Masaka said they are looking beyond the Province in mobilising resources, in cash or kind.

"We are not looking at Midlands corporates only but also outside the Province as some companies have the capacity to help us even if they are not Midlands based.

"For example, companies like Huletts for sugar, Schweppes Zimbabwe for drinks and in Provinces like Manicaland can assist for things like Bananas," he said.

Artisanal Miners with claims are also targeted as potential partners in the fundraising campaigns with Masaka appealing to them to assist with whatever small amount they can as it will go a long way.

Meanwhile, the Midlands team that is set to participate in the games was called upon not to be carried away with preparations to host but also start making selections so that they field a strong team that will not embarrass the Province as hosts.