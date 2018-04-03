Nyanga-Chief Victor Saunyama, of Saunyama Village in Nyanga, has torched a storm after he urged his subjects to vote for the ruling Zanu-PF in this year's general elections while declaring his area a no go area for opposition parties.

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza Recently In Nyanga

Chief Saunyama was speaking at a memorial event of the Rusvingo Battle Of 22 July 1978, in Nyanga South Constituency, where he urged Zanu-PF not lose sleep over the elections as he would make sure the party wins resoundingly.

"We are now going for election in the next few months and it vital that we preserve our tradition. I would want to assure the MP (Nyanga South Member Of Parliament Supa Manidwanzira ) that victory is certain, We make sure that Zanu-PF wins.

"Our headmen and all those we lead will be told that this country was won by bloodshed and that needs to be defended. What unites us as Chiefs with Zanu-PF is that we have our sons who were within ZANLA and ZIPRA forces, who fought in the war. That alone is a motivating factor for us to make sure that we encourage our people to vote for the ruling party," said Chief Saunyama while adding that there was nothing amiss for Chiefs to rally behind the ruling party.

"It is surprising to note that there are people who think Chiefs should not be involved in politics, we are there to uphold our traditional setup and that is where I will make sure that all the areas in Nyanga vote for Zan-PF," he added.

Minister of State for Manicaland Province Monica Mutsvangwa(l) and Nyanga South MP Supa Mandiwanzira follow proceedings during the commemoration of the Rusvingo Battle of 22 July 1978. The Battle claimed lives of nine fighters.

This comes a few days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the African Charter On Democracy, Elections And Governance (ACDEG) which calls on state parties to be democratic and embrace fundamental freedoms, especially towards elections.

Traditional chiefs have in the past elections been accused of siding with the ruling party through intimidation of villagers and partisan distribution of food handouts.

Although Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga have all come out promising free and fair elections though the opposition have been skeptical considering the tainted history of the ruling party's conduct in the previous elections.

Former Cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo also claims that Mnangagwa has embedded more than 2 000 poll soldiers throughout the country to influence the 2018 elections.