3 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Insurance Companies Pay Over Sh7.3 Billion to Road Accident Victims

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Various insurance companies have paid over Sh7.3 billion as compensation to 1,583 road accident victims during the past two years, the Parliament heard on Tuesday, April 03, 2018.

The Home Affairs Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba revealed this in Parliament during the question and answer session.

Dr Nchemba was responding to a question raised by special seats MP Rose Cyprian Tweve who sought to know the number of road accident victims who have been compensated until to date.

Despite the minister's revelations that over Sh7.3 billion had been paid, MPs raised concerns that the amount paid was only covering 10 per cent of the victims and most people needed compensation.

Minister Nchemba said he would consult with other relevant authorities in government to try and find ways of compensating more victims.

