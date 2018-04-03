2 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Makini Schools Get a New Owner as Founder Exits After 40 Years at Helm

Tagged:

Related Topics

After 40 years as executive director of Makini Schools, founder Mary Okelo has surrendered the institution's management to an international education company, Schole Ltd.

In a letter to parents dated March 28, she said the company would acquire all the shares of Makini.

"On the occasion of our 40th anniversary, we would like to thank you for your support and loyalty, which has enabled our success and achievement to date," said the founder.

Mrs Okelo said Schole is a reputable organisation with experience in running educational institutions in different parts of Africa.

She said measures had been put in place to facilitate an orderly transition.

Makini will be continuing with the Kenyan curriculum, she added.

The school was started in 1978 with eight pupils.

Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary Maintains Miguna is a Foreigner

National Assembly’s Committee on Security on Tuesday questioned Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, his… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.