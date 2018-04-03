Somalia: U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government

The U.S. military says an airstrike in central Somalia has killed five al-Shabab militants and destroyed a vehicle. A… Read more »

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Forces conducted an airstrike against Al-Shabaab militants near El Burr, Somalia , the afternoon of Apr il 1, killing five (5) terrorists and destroying one (1) vehicle. We assess no civilians were killed in this airstrike. U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region.

