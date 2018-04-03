Uganda: Zari Dumped Diamond Platinumz but Still Can't Resist His Songs

Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan still finds her ex-lover Diamond Platinumz irresistible, well at least his songs.

On Sunday, she shared a video of her singing to Diamond Platinumz's new hit African Queen .

Zari, on a desert safari in United Araba Emirates with her two sons, sang along to the love ballad on camera and posted the clip on her Insta stories.

Her son, Pinto who was seated next to her during the ride, just watched his mother sing along to Diamond's hit. When the camera was panned to his side, he blushed.

Zari and her sons had a good time in Dubai and shared photos and videos of their ride on quad bikes at the desert.

Zari and Diamond's break-up became public on Valentine 's Day when Zari penned an emotional post of how she was done being disrespected because of the singer's philandering ways.

She later in an interview with BBC stated that it was photos of Diamond and Wema that dealt the relationship the final blow, coupled with the cheating that resulted in the singer fathering model Hamisa Mobetto's son.

In the interview, she made it clear that she was done with relationships and was focusing on her business and her five children.

She stated that Diamond had never got in touch with her even after her post, adding that she had no intentions of forcing him to take up responsibilities of his two children.