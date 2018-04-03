3 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mtulia, Mollel Sworn in As MPs On CCM Ticket

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Two newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn in once again on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 as legislators on the ruling party's ticket.

Maulid Mtulia, who was sworn in almost two years ago as an MP for Kinondoni on the ticket of the opposition CUF, swore an oath once again on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, after his dramatic decamping to the ruling CCM prompted a by-election in the constituency.

Similarly, Dr Godwin Mollel - who was sworn in two years ago to represent Siha residents in the legislative assembly on the ticket of opposition Chadema - once again took an oath on Tuesday, April 03, 2018 after his dramatic decamping to CCM promoted a by-election in the constituency.

Both Mtulia and Mollel were picked to represent CCM in the by-elections and were declared winners. They were sworn in by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson on Tuesday during the start of the 11th meeting of the 11th Parliament.

