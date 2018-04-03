Tanzania: Chadema Top Leaders Brought to Kisutu Court for Bail Process Finalization

Dar es Salaam — National leaders for the opposition party, Chadema were brought to Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Tuesday, April 03, 2018 for finalization of their bail approval procedures.

They include national chairman Freeman Mbowe, Dr Vincent Mashinji (Secretary General), Mr John Mnyika (Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), Mr Salum Mwalimu (Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Rev Peter Msigwa (Member of Parliament, Iringa Urban) and Ms Esther Matiko (MP for Tarime Urban).

The six had been granted bail on Thursday, March 29 by the Principal Resident Magistrate, Wilbard Mashauri after being charged on Tuesday, March 27 with eight counts of sedition and raising discontent and ill will for unlawful purposes.

But State Attorneys led by Faraja Nchimbi petitioned the granting of bail under Section 378 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), something that prompted legal exchanges between the two sides.