Kenya: KDF Warhorse Okoth Trains Guns On Opponents in Gold Coast

Battle-hardened Kenya Defence Forces corporal Nick "Commander" Okoth is one of Kenya's medal prospects at the 2018 Commonwealth Games that start on Wednesday in Gold Coast, Australia.

Like a soldier in the battle front, Okoth has trained guns on his opponents and hopes to crown his career in style by clinching a gold medal.

After years in combat climbing local and international rings, Okoth nicknamed "Commander" by his peers for dominating lightweight berth is no doubt the most experienced fighter in the "Hit Squad".

He has been the most consistent pugilist as he has put on the national colours since 2005 when he first represented Kenya in Zone Five championships in Nairobi and won a gold medal.

He has honed his skills over time in boxing and this year's competition might as well be his last shot at a gold medal in the 'Club Games.'

Born 35 years ago in the slums of Mathare in Nairobi, Okoth's first appearance at the Commonwealth Games was in New Delhi, India, in 2010 where he clinched a bronze medal in bantamweight.

In the 2014 edition of the games in Glasgow, Okoth lost in the quarter finals of the light weight category.

Last year, Okoth won a gold medal in the African Championships in Congo Brazzaville after beating an Algerian opponent.

"I have gone through glorious contests. I have fought many good fights. I have religiously guarded and kept my faith in boxing. I now want to finish the race by clinching a gold medal at Gold Coast. This will fill me with much joy and excitement," said Okoth.

In a ringside interview at Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club popularly known as 'Madison Square Garden' before the team's departure for Australia, Okoth told Nation Sport he is going for nothing short of gold.

Okoth says that in comparisons to the past two edition of the Commonwealth Games, his preparations for this year's games have been well-organised.

" My coaches Patrick Maina, Patrick 'Mont' Waweru, trainer John Waweru, Sammy Magima (from KDF), George "Foreman" Onyango (of Kenya Police) and Mike Mucine (from Mbaraki) pushed us to the limit," says Okoth.

The boxer acknowledges that one of the toughest fights in his career was during the President Cup in Taipei, where he clinched a bronze medal.

"The tournament came just a year before the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and every boxer was out to win and that made the tournament look like a mini-Olympics," says Okoth.

But it is the Beijing Olympic Games which remain the most memorable outing for the boxer. Okoth says his son who was watching his fight on television back in Kenya chased his friends away when he lost the featherweight fight.

"I felt so sad for my son because he had invited his friends to watch his dad win and to join him in celebrating my victory, but that was not to be," says Okoth, who is a great admirer of former Mexican professional super featherweight boxer Jesus Chavez.

"I loved Chavez's terrific speed in the ring," said Okoth.

Okoth, who is the sixth born in a family of six boys and one girl, started boxing at the age of 15 at St Teresa's gymnasium in Nairobi under veteran coach Musa Benjamin after abandoning football.

"I was a footballer at Mathare Youth Sports Association but while perusing through past copies of Daily Nation cuttings, I admired how my elder brother Absalom "Diblo" Okinyi had been covered in the newspaper after beating his opponents and winning medals and I decided to join boxing," says Okoth who started fighting at flyweight.

"I started fighting big names such as retired flyweight boxer Ibrahim Bilali who won the bronze medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, John Munyasia and Nick Otieno and it is then that my elder brother "Diblo" Okinyi saw my potential and gave me tips. I owe my success to him," recalls Okoth.

He later joined the defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation and sharpened his skills under coach Steve Gacheru.

Okoth, who is based at the Kenya Army headquarters in Nairobi, joined KDF in 2006 under the late coach Augustine Mutuku and largely owes his success to his wife Rachel Anyango Ouko.

"My pretty wife Rachel is my number one fan. When I am out for international fights, she supports me by searching the internet for the best fighting tips.

Last year in Congo Brazzaville, I won a gold medal in the African championship, thanks to her extra tips," said the father of two - Kevin and Delhi whom he named after he won a bronze in Commonwealth Games in Indian capital in 2010.

He said his future plans is to groom future stars from the slums of Nairobi.

"Boxing is the only sport that stars are made from the ghettos. Boxing has changed my life forever. I eat and sleep boxing. I want to give back by grooming future stars," said Okoth a former pupil at New Pumwani Primary School but could continue with secondary school education as his father Alfred Okoth could not afford to pay his school fee.

He said his lowest moment was when he twice lost to Olympian and reigning bantamweight champion Benson Njagiru Gicharu in two controversial league matches.

"I thought I had fought well but the judges' decision was final. In the spirit of sportsmanship I accepted the verdict but I moved to lightweight," said Okoth.

PROFILE

Date of birth: March 3, 1983

Place of birth: Nairobi County

Marital status: Married with two children

Honours: Gold (Zone Five championships, 2005), Bronze (Commonwealth Games, 2010), Gold (African championships, 2017)

Major competitions: Olympic qualifying tournament, World Boxing championship, World Military Games, African Boxing championship, Indian International championships and Presidents Cup