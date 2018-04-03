Kenya: Nairobi Hosts Regional Blockchain Conference

Nairobi is set to host a regional investment conference on Thursday that will look into what blockchain, cryptocurrencies and other technologies can offer to the financial markets.

The conference, to be hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society East Africa, will address the impact of financial technology (fintech) and disruptive technologies on the financial markets.

It is sponsored by the Capital Markets Authority whose chief executive Paul Muthaura said it recognised the CFA Society EA as a strategic partner in its financial literacy programmes.

Blockchain, also called distributed ledger technology, cryptocurrencies and fintech are opening up new possibilities including creation of alternative investment asset classes, innovative financial products, faster payment and settlement options and stronger security for financial transactions.

The conference comes in the wake of the ICT ministry's decision to form a taskforce that will look into the possibilities of blockchain technologies.