Kenya: Detectives Detain Suspect Behind Extortion of MPs

The man accused of cyberbullying and extorting money from members of Parliament has been detained at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Police brought Benson Wazir Chacha to Nairobi on Monday after he was arrested at a hotel in Tarime, Tanzania, on Sunday.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said the suspect will be arraigned on Tuesday.

FALSE IDENTITY

Mr Chacha is accused of soliciting money from MPs while being disguised as Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Mr Kinoti said the suspect was planning to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The DCI boss said Tanzanian police helped in coordinating the operation and escorting the Kenyan officers and the suspect to the Isebania border.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had been working with Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities to trace him.

"My covert team whom I put in place a week ago following week-long planning, intelligence collection and silent coordination, managed to arrest the suspect," Mr Kinoti said.

M-PESA AGENT

Last week, the DCI boss appealed for assistance in arresting Mr Chacha and offered a Sh20,000 reward.

Three of his accomplices, including an M-Pesa agent, have since been arrested.

The agent, according to detectives, colluded with fraudsters to register an M-Pesa account bearing the name and identification details of Ms Chege.

Some of the government officials who have been swindled are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (Sh300,000), former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo (Sh20,000), Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Peter Munya (EAC), Margaret Kobia (Public Service) and Sicily Kariuki (Health).