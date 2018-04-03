Tanzania: Cancer of the Skin. the Basics You Need to Know

Don't you just love the Dar es salaam weather currently? We have been experiencing an interrupted sunshine for quite some time ever since Tanzania meteorological Agency came with its whether prediction early January that Dar es salaam will experience heavy rainfall in a couple of months to come and it is expected to end at the end of April.

Last moth for instance, the rain was lashing down so hard that some people found themselves homeless.

It is well understood that Dar es salaam is one of the places with the record of high temperature throughout the year due to sunshine and ofcourse other geographical factors. But at least this season, unlike the previous ones, wasn't as hot as usual.

It's hard to imagine that even with grey skies that skin cancer - the biggest risk from sunshine - could still be an issue. However the ugly side of (skin) cancer is, if you don't get it through sun exposure in particular, you may still fall in it due to other risk factors anyway. Today let's talk about sun exposure in relation to skin cancer.

This is melonoma. Like any form of cancer, skin cancer also can be deadly, and everyone should keep an eye on the warning signs of cancer.

These can range from a shiny pink or red, bump on the skin, pink skin growths or lesions with raised borders that are crusted in the center, raised reddish patch of skin that may crust or get itch, but is usually not painful, a white, yellow, or waxy area with a poorly defined border that may resemble a scar, persistent, red patches with irregular borders that may bleed easily, open sore that does not go away for weeks a raised growth with a rough surface that is indented in the middle.

Should you see these signs please make an appointment with a doctor immediately.

Not all skin changes are caused by skin cancer. Your doctor will investigate these changes to determine a cause.

Although data shows skin cancer rate is not that high in Tanzania, doesn't mean it doesn't exist. In the long run people will be diagnosed with skin cancer at some point their lives and this is all due to various risk factors whereby, sun exposure plays a big role.

Your likelihood of getting skin cancer rises with the number of times you've been sun burnt and how badly you were burnt. Children in particular are at risk of skin cancer in later life if they get burnt in childhood.

Other risk factors for skin cancer include having pale skin, having lots of moles, a family history of skin cancer and using sunbeds.

Therefore, my take is; First, any burning is a sign that your skin has been damaged, so take precautions to avoid it. Finally, if you do spot any skin changes you suspect might be abnormal, do get them checked out promptly. I would far rather check out a hundred lumps and bumps and reassure people than risk one person putting off treatment until it's too late. You may not want to bother the doctor unnecessarily, but believe me, as far as skin cancer is concerned, there's no such thing as unnecessary.