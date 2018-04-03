2 April 2018

Kenya/Uganda: Crested Cranes Arrive in the Country Ahead of Qualifier

By Vincent Opiyo

Harambee Starlets' 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations first round opponents, Uganda's Crested Cranes arrived in the country on Monday ahead of the first leg match slated for Wednesday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

A team of 20 players and nine officials, under the tutelage of coach Faridah Bulega, arrived on Monday by bus and have pitched camp in Machakos County.

They will have a feel of the match venue on Tuesday before the 4pm-kickoff a day after.

Coach Bulega said her charges are in high spirits and a draw will not be a bad result for the visitors.

"We've been doing well together with my staff and I hope the players will put to action whatever we have given them. A point wouldn't be bad away," Bulega was quoted by the Federation of Uganda Football Association's (FUFA) website.

"We've played two friendly matches and won scoring four goals, we can as well score the same or more in Kenya," she added.

Returning Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma beefed up his squad after their 3-0 win over Zambia in friendly a week ago calling up six more players.

The six are goalkeepers Brenda Achieng' of Gaspo Youth, Thika Queens' Monica Karambu, defenders Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag), Juliet Auma (Thika Queens), forwards Mercy Airo from Nyakach Girls and Esse Akida who missed the Zambia duel with an ankle injury.

The aggregate winner after the return leg on Sunday will face Equatorial Guinea in the second and final round.

CRESTED CRANES SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Ruth Aturo, Daisy Nakaziro, Cissy Nakiguba

DEFENDERS: Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Gladys Nakito, Shadia Nankya, Yudaya Nakayenze.

MIDFIELDERS: Shakirah Mutibwa, Norah Alupo, Damali Matama, Tracy Akirol Jones, Spencer Nakacwa, Aisia Nakibuuka, Winnie Babirye, Christine Nambirigge.

STRIKERS: Hasifa Nasuna (Captain), Shamirah Nalujja, Juliet Nalukenge, Zainah Namuleme

