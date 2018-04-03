Kenya: Mutamba Brace Lifts 10-Man Wazito Over Zoo

A first half brace from striker Piston Mutamba is all 10-man Wazito needed to down struggling Zoo Kericho 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played at Kericho Green Stadium on Monday.

Mutamba broke the deadlock with a 38th minute header and claimed his his fifth league goal from the penalty spot two minutes to the break.

The Kakamega High alumnus rose high to head Harun Nyakha's well-taken free kick past Martin Elungat in the Zoo goal post for the opener.

Five minutes later, he was tripped inside the box by Zoo defender Geoffrey Gichana forcing referee Hoses Omondi to point to the spot. Mutamba, who netted in Kenya U23's 2-1 win over Uzbekistan a week ago, took responsibility to send Elungat the wrong way.

Wazito were reduced to ten men in the 73rd minute after defender Emmanuel Tienan was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Wazito's third win of the season takes them to 11 points, while Zoo remain rooted at the bottom of the log with four points from eight games

Hosts Zoo had a bright start in the game but were undone by blunt striking force. Danson Chetambe put through Nicholas Kipkirui in the eighth minute but the latter was flagged offside.

In the 19th minute, Kipkirui lurched onto a defence splitter, broke down the right flank but his attempt was denied by Wazito custodian Phillip Odhiambo.

Elungat was forced to an acrobatic save in the 36th minute keeping out Geoffrey Owiti's long range shot that had been deflected by Johnston Ligare.

Zoo's failure to utilise their moments haunted them with Wazito easily taking a 2-0 lead before halftime. Isaac Kipyegon's 50th minute free kick from the edge of the box went inches off the target with a push to cancel the deficit on Zoo's cards.

Wazito coach Frank Ouna brought on Mark Odhiambo for the injured Luis Tumba and David Oswe for Samson Ndegwa to strengthen his backline, while Zoo coach Sammy Okoth introduced Kepha Ondati, Martin Oile in search of a comeback in vain.