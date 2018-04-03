3 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Conference On Narcotics to Be Held in Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Tanzania is expected to host a conference on narcotics.

This was revealed by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenista Mhagama in Parliament on Tuesday, April 03, 2018.

Ms Mhagama was responding to a question raised by special seats MP Mwantumu Dau Haji who sought to know the steps the government was taking to strengthen the "war" against narcotics.

The minister added that until February this year, 11, 072 people - suspected of dealing in narcotics - have been arrested. Of the number 3,486 are businessmen/women. They have already been charged in court.

On the expected narcotics conference, the minister did not reveal when and where it would exactly take place in Tanzania.

Tanzania

Chadema Top Leaders Brought to Kisutu Court for Bail Process Finalization

National leaders for the opposition party, Chadema were brought to Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Tuesday, April… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.