Angola: Importance of Labs in Vocational Training Recognised

Ndalatando — The secretary of State for Vocational Training, Jesus Baptista, said last Monday in Ndalatando City, northern Cuanza Norte Province, that the improvement of his sector countrywide is dependent on investments in the laboratories, which all vocational training schools should have.

The official made this statement to the press, when he arrived in Ndalatando for a 48-hour work visit to Cuanza Norte Province.

He said vocational training schools must have appropriate conditions, such as functional laboratories, since this makes students acquire the necessary competences that help them to enter the labour market with the required technical practices and scientific knowledge.

He said during his stay in Cuanza Norte he will assess the level of functionality of the laboratories and workshops, with a view to finding out the type of assistance those institutions need.

Jesus Baptista then stressed that the various difficulties faced in the area of vocational training must be overcome with clear and feasible ideas.