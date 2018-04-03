3 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Presidency Spurns Obasanjo's Failure Assessment

Tagged:

Related Topics

The presidency has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo's failure tag on the current administration is not new. It said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would, therefore, not join issues with the former president over his comments and assessment.

Obasanjo had on Monday night, while addressing a group of youths, who visited him at his country home Abeokuta, described the Buhari's administration as a failure.

Obasanjo also asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led government to stop complaining about the challenges it met on the ground.

"What we have now is failure. Never you reinforce failure, let failure be failure... Those of you who are in business, your business could have been better today if we have a competent and effective and performing government."

However, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who responded to Obasanjo's comments in a telephone interview on Channels Television on Monday, said the assessment was not new.

"Already, the statement issued few months ago by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, in response to the earlier criticism made against the government by Obasanjo had adequately addressed the issues raised".

He maintained that the APC-led Federal Government would keep making reference to the failures of the past administration with a view to guiding against such mistakes in future.

According to Adesina, the Buhari administration has successfully tackled mismanagement of the nation's economy, as Nigeria now has more savings in its foreign reserve than ever before.

Recall that the former President had earlier issued a 13-page statement, criticising Buhari's performance and concluded that Buhari should not seek re-election in 2019.

Obasanjo's 13-page statement attracted mixed reactions from cross sections of Nigerians, including politicians and opinion leaders from within and outside the country. (NAN)

Nigeria

Anxiety As Doctors Leave Country in Droves

"I accidentally met over 200 young male and female medical doctors, including consultants in Hawthorn Hotel, Abuja being… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.