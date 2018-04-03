3 April 2018

Angola: Total Increases Support to Fishing Cooperatives in Cuanza Sul

Sumbe — Total EP Angola will strengthen institutional support to fishing cooperatives in Porto Amboim, province of Cuanza Sul, with delivery of boats, off-board engines and artefacts in fishing communities, the representative of the oil company, Diamantino Vandeste promised on Monday.

The official explained that Total which runs projects together with the NGO World Vision and also intends to provide training on entrepreneurship, business management as well as credit to fishermen.

According to Diamantino Vandeste TOTAL recognizes the need for fishermen to increase the capture and productivity, thereby facilitating access to financial resources provided by financial institutions for fishermen and women involved in processing and marketing of fish.

At least 1,520 fishermen in Porto Amboim are benefiting from funding since 2015 in productive tools, training, monitoring and business counseling courses, as part of a social investment project under the aegis of World Vision.

The three-year project is funded by TOTAL is valuedt at 30 million kwanzas.

At least 34 cooperatives and 141 fishing associations are registered In Cuanza Sul.

In 2017 nearly 50 fishing processing women benefited from AKZ 500,000 credit award each.

