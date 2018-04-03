3 April 2018

Angola: Huila Records Poor Initial Harvest

Lubango — The initial harvest for the 2017/2018 Agricultural Campaign (Outubro a Janeiro), in the southern Huila Province went down to 187,647 tons, representing 21,222 tons less in relations to the similar previous period.

The information was given last Monday to ANGOP, in Lubango City, by the provincial director for agriculture, rural development, fisheries and environment, Lutero Campos, who explained that the poor harvest was due to the irregular rainfall.

He explained that the harvest comes from a total of 259,453 hectares of cultivated land prepared by 224 agricultural co-operatives, involving 211,883 peasant families.

"Insufficient rain is a fact that has been marking the current period in the whole province (...)", stressed the source.

Despite the situation, Lutero Campos envisages a good harvest in the second harvest (February to April) of the campaign, having assured that the peasants have already received the necessary assistance in terms of agricultural inputs.

