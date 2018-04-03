3 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Adapted Sport - African Para-Games Analysed in Luanda

Luanda — The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, last Monday in Luanda was gathered with officials from the African Paralympic Committee (APC) and the African Union (AU), a meeting that analysed the possibility for the continent to hold, in 2019, its first African Para-Games.

Speaking to the press, after the meeting, Roberto Auguste, head of the AU Sports Council, said the gathering analysed some key aspects so that adapted sports in the African continent can gain another dimension.

He said the meeting is having healthy discussions and can make the institutions look at disabled persons in a different manner and with the importance they may have.

On his turn, Leonel da Rocha Pinto, who heads the African Paralympic Committee (APC) delegation, said that all governments must be involved in the cause of placing African sports on top.

"We are here to do a work so that in the end of our mandate we can leave a legacy, which is to start seeing in Africa more inclusive sportive competitions, where the paralympic athletes have their space, so the organ that can do it is the African Union (A.U)", Leonel da Rocha Pinto explained.

The works are to continue on Tuesday.

