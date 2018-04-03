Angola: Court Convicts 108 Citizens for Drink Driving

Luanda — At least 108 drivers were convicted on Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol during the weekend by the Luanda's Municipal Court as part of the Traffic Police Easter operation?.

Speaking to the press, the commander of Luanda's Traffic Police, Intendant Roque Silva, said the punitive measures aims at improving the drivers' behavior so as to avoid drink driving.

She also explained that out of the 16 accidents recorded during the weekend in Luanda, at least 23 percent of the drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol.