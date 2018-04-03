3 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Court Convicts 108 Citizens for Drink Driving

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — At least 108 drivers were convicted on Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol during the weekend by the Luanda's Municipal Court as part of the Traffic Police Easter operation?.

Speaking to the press, the commander of Luanda's Traffic Police, Intendant Roque Silva, said the punitive measures aims at improving the drivers' behavior so as to avoid drink driving.

She also explained that out of the 16 accidents recorded during the weekend in Luanda, at least 23 percent of the drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol.

Angola

Vice President Chairs Peace Day Main Act

The Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, left this Tuesday morning for the north-central Malanje Province,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.