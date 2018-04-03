3 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vice President Chairs Peace Day Main Act

Luanda — The Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, left this Tuesday morning for the north-central Malanje Province, where he will chair the main national act in celebration of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day, to be marked on April 04, in representation of the Head of State, João Lourenço.

In Malanje, Bornito de Sousa is to have a private and separate meetings with the provincial governor, Norberto dos Santos, religious personalities and chieftains, as well as visit some socioeconomic undertakings.

This year, the Peace and National Reconciliation Day is being celebrated under the motto "For an Angola that is for everyone".

