2 April 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Bosso Hand Hosts Dembare Third Defeat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Highlanders forward Ozias Zibande struck on the stroke of half time to condemn old rivals Dynamos to their third defeat this season in a lukewarm Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash played at the Rufaro Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The visitors showed more purpose right from the first whistle with some brilliant passing football.

It was not a surprise when Zibande rifled home from close range right at half time to torch wild celebrations among the Bosso faithful.

Dynamos did not look like the home side as they allowed Highlanders to dictate the pace in front of their fans.

The hosts only came into the match in the opening stages of second half but the Highlanders defence, marshalled by Peter Muduwa, stood resolute right up to the end.

With the loss, Dynamos have only collected a single point in four matches in which they have lost three times and drawn once.

The situation is different with Bosso who have won three times and drawn once.

Dynamos have failed to beat Highlanders at home in three seasons.

Meanwhile, in other matches played on Easter Monday, Chicken Inn beat Shabanie Mine 3:0 while FC Platinum won 1:0 against Bulawayo City.

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars continued with their fine start to the 2018 premiership race when they beat Nichrut 1:0.

Zimbabwe

Prophet Magaya Rape Trial Begins

Prophetic Healing and Deliverence ministries founder Walter Magaya will stand trial for raping his congregant this week. Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.