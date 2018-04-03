Highlanders forward Ozias Zibande struck on the stroke of half time to condemn old rivals Dynamos to their third defeat this season in a lukewarm Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash played at the Rufaro Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The visitors showed more purpose right from the first whistle with some brilliant passing football.

It was not a surprise when Zibande rifled home from close range right at half time to torch wild celebrations among the Bosso faithful.

Dynamos did not look like the home side as they allowed Highlanders to dictate the pace in front of their fans.

The hosts only came into the match in the opening stages of second half but the Highlanders defence, marshalled by Peter Muduwa, stood resolute right up to the end.

With the loss, Dynamos have only collected a single point in four matches in which they have lost three times and drawn once.

The situation is different with Bosso who have won three times and drawn once.

Dynamos have failed to beat Highlanders at home in three seasons.

Meanwhile, in other matches played on Easter Monday, Chicken Inn beat Shabanie Mine 3:0 while FC Platinum won 1:0 against Bulawayo City.

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars continued with their fine start to the 2018 premiership race when they beat Nichrut 1:0.