3 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ibru Matriarch, Grace Dies At 77

By Editor

Matriarch of the Ibru family and fourth of the seven children of Chief Peter Epete and Mrs. Janet Omotogor Ibru, Madam Grace Ibru, died yesterday in Lagos at the age of 77, after a brief illness.

Head of the family, Mr. Goodie Ibru, confirmed the passing of Grace on telephone to The Guardian yesterday. He implored friends and associates to pray for the Ibru family at this low moment.

The Ibru family was hit by the demise of Grace after barely recovering from the death of their patriarch and head of the Ibru Organisation, one of the largest conglomerates in Nigeria, Olorogun Michael Ibru on September 6, 2016; and Senator Felix Ibru, the first democratically elected governor of Delta State, who at different times was also a Senator and President General of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU).

Felix Ibru died on March 12, 2016.

