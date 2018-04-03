Prophetic Healing and Deliverence ministries founder Walter Magaya will stand trial for raping his congregant this week.

His trial will commence before a High Court Judge over a year after he was arrested for the offence.

Magaya was initially charged with rape only but is now facing more counts including unlawful termination of pregnancy and defeating the course of justice.

It is state's case that after his arrest in September 2016 he threatened the victim using some of his congregants.

According to the state, this prompted the complainant who is a university student to withdraw charges against the prophet.

However the state pursued the case forcing the prophet to desperately seek for the Constitutional Court's intervention. He raised constitutional issues arguing that it was unfair for the state to try him considering that the complainant lied against him.

But the state said it was fear induced withdrawal and urged the court to try him.

However the con-court ruled against him and the bench said he must have a day in court to answer to the accusations he is facing.

Magaya was then indicted to the High Court for his trial early this year.

The state alleges that Magaya raped the complainant at one of his Harare houses back in 2015.

Court heard he gave the complainant $200 after the abuse and ordered her not to disclose the issue to anyone.

Details with regards to how the pregnancy of the complainant was terminated have not yet been given out.

Court heard the abuse came to light after the complainant confided in her boyfriend who later helped her to report the case.