Eonde Off the Mark

FC Platinum's Cameroonian striker, Albert 'Etoo' Eonde scored his first league goal for the defending champions as the miners narrowly dispatched Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Mandava yesterday. The Cameroonian has been under the spotlight since joining the Zvishavane based side at the start of the year.

Comparisons were already being drawn between Eonde and his countryman Christian Epoupa Ntouba who had a trailblazing maiden season at former champions Dynamos last year.

Eonde eased some pressure from the expectant supporters after his solitary strike was all the miners needed to get back to winning ways and collect maximum points in front of their fans.

The result means FC Platinum now have 10 points, two behind early pacesetters fellow platinum miners Ngezi.

FC Platinum are unbeaten in their opening four league matches, their only glitch was a goalless stalemate against giants CAPS United in their previous assignment.

The miners were determined from the onset with veteran forward Ali Sadiki trying from range in the opening five minutes.

After half an hour of action the miners' dominance was rewarded when Eonde tapped home, Edwin Madhanhanga's cross to give them what proved the winner.

FC Platinum stand-in coach Lizwe Sweswe was delighted to have his Cameroonian forward on the score sheet.

"I am happy that we managed to collect maximum points, we had wanted to have won all our matches so far but getting a draw away to CAPS United is not a bad result.

"I am also very happy for Albert, he is a good striker and scoring a goal will obviously give him the needed confidence going forward.

"Everyone in the team is doing very well and we just want to continue doing well because our target remains the same that we want to be the champions again this season.

"But with three wins and a draw in four matches we are on the right track, that others have won all their matches is nothing to worry about because we are yet to play against them," said Sweswe.

Bulawayo City coach Darlington Dodo was disappointed his charges left Mandava empty handed.

"We played well and it is unfortunate we are coming out of the match with nothing, we hope to do well in our future matches.

"We have difficult games ahead but we will continue working hard, today it was just unfortunate we lost the match but we could have either come with a draw in the match," said Dodo.

