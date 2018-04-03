3 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hwange Losses Down 51 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Listed coal miner Hwange Colliery Company Limited reduced its loss by 51 percent to $43,8 million in the year to December 31, 2017, from $89,9 million recorded in the previous year on improved coal output during the period under review.

Revenue increased by 37 percent to $54,5 million from $39,9 million, which management attributed to increased sales volumes.

HCCL's sales volumes rose to 1,2 million tonnes in 2017 from 921 000 tonnes in the prior comparable period.

Hwange acting chairperson Juliana Muskwe said the firm's scheme of arrangement had given the struggling miner breathing space to return to profitability in the near future.

"Although better than the comparable period in 2016, the company's performance for the period under review fell short of budgetary targets. This was due to low production levels attributable to working capital constraints," said Mrs Muskwe.

Total sales tonnage was 1,2 million tonnes against a budget of 3,6 million tonnes.

Cost of sales during the year under review went down by 32 percent mainly driven by cost containment measures.

The company's cost also improved on account of a non-recurring cost of $19 million in 2016 relating to a stock adjustment.

Going forward, HCCL says it is focused on production increase, saying this is reflected by the jump in output to 1,2 million tonnes last year.

HCCL managed to resuscitate its underground mine, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017, and this should push production further in the new financial year.

"While the resuscitation of the underground operation was delayed, its resuscitation is clearly a sign towards recovery as production of high value products is set. Further, the company's capacity to generate export sales from coking coal and coke is enhanced.

"While foreign currency remained a challenge during the year, support received from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in availing foreign currency needed to import key pieces of equipment for the underground mine is appreciated," said the acting chairman.

Zimbabwe

Prophet Magaya Rape Trial Begins

Prophetic Healing and Deliverence ministries founder Walter Magaya will stand trial for raping his congregant this week. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.