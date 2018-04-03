Zimbabwe: Lameck Secures Triangle Winner

Second-half Triangle substitute Nhamo Lameck was the hero for Triangle as he scored deep into injury time to help the hosts secure maximum points against battling ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

Triangle had failed to register a single goal in 360 minutes of action and they needed two injury-time minutes to score through former captain Lameck who narrowly missed an opportunity to be on the best 11 players for 2017 season.

The win was a huge relief for the home side's gaffer Taurai Mangwiro who was reportedly under pressure to collect maximum points yesterday as the club's management are understood to have set a top four target for the team this season.

ZPC head coach Godfrey Tamirepi said he was disappointed with losing the match at the death.

"It is very a disappointing loss but l think we played well, we had a good game, we created a lot of chances but we failed to convert and that was our biggest let down. The second half was good but again we missed good chances before losing concentration in the dying minutes of the match.

"I have been at Triangle but they have changed a lot of things in a short period of time and I must comment that they are progressing well. We are also doing well but we must convert the chances if we are to do well in the season," he said.

Mangwiro praised the home fans for their patience as they came into the match under pressure.

"I want to salute our fans I think this game is for them , ever since l came to Triangle l have never seen something like that, they were behind us through-out the match, the players had to dig deep in their bag of tricks, we came into the match without scoring any goal and you expect pressure and the players handled it well," he said.

Triangle came into the match hungrier than their opponents and they showed their intention of settling the contest as early as the third minute but the impressive visitors' goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya made a point blank save to deny Collins Dhuwa.

Seven minutes later Mawaya was called into action again saving a shot from the pint-sized Phineas Bhamusi.

Veteran striker Courage Denias latched onto the rebound but his acrobatic effort went inches over bar.

The visitors had their own moment of brilliance but failed to penetrate the home side defence as goalkeeper Marion Chang commandeered his goal area well.

There was nothing to write home about in the second stanza of the match as both teams became more cautious but the young Anelka Chivandire made his presence felt in the middle as he commanded his position well in the absence of the seasoned Pasca Manhanga.

The impressive Mawaya stretched to tip over a Kudzai Chigwida shot with six minutes remaining on the clock as he was caught off guard.

Triangle ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (0) 1

ZPC Kariba ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 0