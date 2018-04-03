Zimbabwe: Holiday Death Toll Hits 42

Ten more people have been killed in five separate road traffic accidents that were recorded on Sunday countrywide, bringing the Easter holiday death toll to 42. According to police statistics, a total of 246 people have been injured so far in 338 accidents recorded during this holiday. Of the 338 accidents, 25 of them were fatal.

During the same period last year, 22 people were killed while 105 others were injured in 217 road traffic accidents that were recorded.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi urged motorists to avoid speeding and obey all traffic rules and regulations.

"Further to 32 deaths recorded as of yesterday, 10 more people died in five separate fatal road traffic accidents on April 1, 2018, which occurred throughout the country," he said.

He said one of the accidents occurred at the 105km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway near Shankuru turn-off in Chinhoyi at around 4.20pm where three people were killed and 17 others were injured.

"The vehicle, a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus' right rear wheel dislodged from the hub leading to the driver losing control and in the process overturning, before landing on its wheels," Chief Supt Nyathi said.

Three people died on the spot, while the injured were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

In another accident, three people died on the spot, while nine others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision at the 151km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway near Dennis Kitchen in Chivhu.

The accident occurred around 7.00pm when the driver of a Honda Fit that had one passenger and heading towards Harare tried to overtake in front of an oncoming Toyota Wish.

The Toyota Wish had nine passengers on board and as a result of the accident, the driver of the Honda Fit and his passenger died on the spot.

"The other person who died on admission at Chivhu Hospital was in the Toyota Wish.

Chief Supt Nyathi said the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

"Other separate accidents occurred at 104km peg along Harare-Mutare Highway near Kanyumbu (Welfare Farm Compound), Marondera where one person died, along Simon Mazorodze Road near Skyline where one person died and at the 133km along the Harare-Bulwayo Highway near Eiffel Blue turn-off where two other people also died," he said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said drivers should always avoid speeding and overtaking in front of oncoming vehicles to avoid losing precious lives on the roads.