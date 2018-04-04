3 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Shehu Sani Mocks APC/PDP Lists, Says It's Time to Publish 'Saints List'

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani has on Tuesday joined Nigerians to mock the published lists of suspected looters.

In his reaction, the senator drew the attention of both All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and recommended a publication of Saints lists.

"The two sides entertained the nation with their 'List of Looters'. Now it's time for them to publish their 'List of Saints' who have never sinned and can confidently throw the first stone", Sani said via his tweeter handle.

Also speaking on insecurity and rate of bloodshed in the state, the senator representing Kaduna Central said, "The wave of inter gang violence, bloodshed and thuggery in Kaduna state has never peaked to this level in the history of our state.

"Those supporting, sustaining and encouraging these acts of criminality for their political or economic advantage should know that there will be consequences in the future even if they enjoy protection today.

"I condemned this atrocities in totality and call on security agencies and the general public to harmoniously work together to end this menace."

