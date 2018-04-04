Nigeria: Popular Musician, Runtown, in Fresh Mess Over Fake Sex Tape Leak

These aren't the best of times for Nigerian musician, Douglas Jack Agu a.k.a Runtown. First, his record label, Eric Many, slammed a Federal High Court injunction on him restraining him from performing and recording till he settles his debt with the label.

Now he seems to be in more mess as fresh investigations into the release of his supposed 'sex tape' meant to be used to blackmail him by his record label has been discovered to be a stunt orchestrated by Runtown himself.

With the release of the story in an attempt to bring the image of Eric Many to disrepute, the label immediately issued a statement to refute being behind the story and went ahead to launch an investigation alongside investigative agencies.

According to a statement by Eric Many, 'preliminary findings have revealed that the released sex tape and Whatsapp chat purportedly leaked by Runtown's label is totally fake and a badly executed stunt by the artist himself. Investigations have led to the capture of a suspect (name withheld) who confessed to using a fake Instagram account to spread the false sex tape leak on Runtown's request'.

"We have maintained from the beginning of this saga that Eric Many has a verifiable court injunction against Runtown and we'll not resort to blackmail or cheap social media stunts as we believe in the rule of law. Investigations are on-going as regards the leaked sex tape story and we'll let the law take its full course" the statement said.

Eric Many Chairman, Prince Okwudili Umenyiora, said he would never comment on the matter openly as Runtown remains the baby of the Label company, and that "after every war comes peace", the Chairman of Dilly Motors, concluded.

The General Manager, Johnson Adumike also reacted to the development saying;

"Eric Many has been vindicated but we refuse to be drawn into media war with Runtown who the label made and will therefore not destroy."

Moreover, trying to use a sex tape to black mail Runtown is just like using a bottle of whisky to blackmail a drunk' a former Ericmany staff who is very close to Runtown said.