Reports have it that President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for London next week Monday to commence his annual leave.

Quoting a presidential source the Sunnewsonline said that Buhari's intention to leave on Monday was to enable him have enough rest ahead of the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, (CHOGM) 2018, to be held at the Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, and Windsor Castle.

The meeting is billed for 16 - April 20, newsmen report.