Kenya: GSU, Prisons Fall to Egyptian Opposition

Kenyan duo of GSU and Kenya Prisons on Monday lost their respective quarter-final matches at the ongoing African Volleyball Championship in Cairo, Egypt

Defending champions and homeside Al Ahly downed GSU 3-1 (25-12, 25-15, 26-28, 25-10), while another homeside El Guish hammered Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-20) in the last eight matches at the Ahly Hall.

In the other last eight encounters, Smouha dug deep to defeat home team Aviation in thrilling 3-2 (20-25, 28-26, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10) encounter. Libya's Swehly beat their home opponents Ahly Benighazi in a thrilling encounter 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23).

Ahly will meet Smouha in an all- Egyptian semi-final on Tuesday, while dark horses Swehly take on El Guish in the other semi

GSU face Aviation and Prisons line up against Ahly BeniGhazi for the position five to eight classification matches also on Tuesday.

GSU's best performance came in 1995 in Benin when they clinched the bronze medal. They wound up 17th in their last appearance in 2016 in this prestigious continental competition which has been dominated by North African teams for the last two decades.

To get to this stage, GSU beat Port of Cameroon, Algeria's Olympique, Kampala Amateurs of Uganda and Ethiopia's Wollaitta before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to Egypt's Elguish.

Prisons on the other hand beat Redskins of Lesotho, Congo's Espoire, Police of Cote d'Ivoire and Uganda's Nemostars in their group matches, but lost 3-0 to Al Ahly on Thursday.

The men's tournament comes just a week after the women's edition which was played at the same venue, where hosts Al Ahly reclaimed their title after trouncing Carthage of Tunisia by straight sets.

Kenya Pipeline finished third after edging domestic rivals Kenya Prisons in the third place playoffs.