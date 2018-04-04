Nigeria: Obasanjo Not Speaking for Nigerians - APC Chieftain

Nigerians should continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari because the statements credited to former president Olusegun Obasanjo on the re-election ambition of the president are his personal opinion, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Nasiru Danu, has said.

Danu, who spoke with journalists yesterday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, said though Obasanjo remained an elder statesman, his assessments on President Buhari were more political than anything else.

"The truth is that everybody can have his opinion on an issue, but to me, this is a successful administration. Buhari never promised to be a miracle worker. In three years, the successes of this administration in the economy and security are obvious.

"There is no nation that can progress or have meaningful development with the past levels of corruption. When somebody says he is a failure, failure in what? Are we talking about the railways connecting the country? The Port Harcourt-Maiduguri or Lagos-Kano rail line? The Mambilla project, the second Niger bridge etc.

"In security, compared to what we had before, there are improvements. Before Buhari, we were having attacks even in Abuja. But you can see the successes clearly.

"This is an election year. People are entitled to their own opinion. Obasanjo is an elder statesman and he is entitled to his own opinion. That is not the opinion of Nigerians," he said.