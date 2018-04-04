Nigeria: World Bank Plans 500 Kms of Roads in Kano's 44 LGs

Kano — The World Bank has reached an advanced stage to construct road networks of about 500 kilometres across the 44 local government areas of the state under Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The global bank would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kano state government towards making accessibility to rural areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, made the disclosure during an inspection tour by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to some local government areas.

"Because of the importance attached to rural roads by the state government, the World Bank decided to construct about 500 kilometres of roads across the 44 local government areas," the commissioner said, adding that the state government, on its part, had come up with a Rural Access Mobility Directorate to strengthen compliance with global best practices in rural development.

He added that in the RAAMP intervention, which would be jointly funded by the state and the World Bank, every local government in Kano would get not less than 10-km roads.

During his inspection tour of Magami-Birnin Bako 15km road, in Sumaila local government area, Governor Ganduje assured people of the area of his administration's commitment to the development of rural communities.

The Commissioner for Local Governments, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, said the road was being supervised appropriately to make sure that quality work was done.