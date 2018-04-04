Africa: Marrakech To Host The Second Edition Of Africa Women In Agriculture Empowering Women In Agriculture

press release

Believe in Africa has chosen Marrakech to host the second edition of their conference “African Women in Agriculture” (AWA), scheduled to be holdat the Museum Mohammed VI for Water Civilization in Marrakech, Morocco from May 8th to 10th, 2018.

This event is organized with the support of The Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), UN Women, The US Africa Foundation (USADF), The Initiative for Global Development (IGD), Lilium, Forbes Afrique and All Africa Magazine. The theme for this year is: “Empowering Women in Agriculture: Generating Sustainable Growth, Bridging the Gender Gap”.

According to Angelle Kwemo, Founder and President of Believe in Africa, “AWA aim to continuously promote Africa’s socio- economic progress by enhancing the profile of women in agriculture in a bid to contribute significantly to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

She added "AWA is a unique place to share best practices and promote success stories. We aim to take concrete actions and develop a roadmap for resource mobilization, training and optimization of production capacity, processing and marketing of agricultural products. "

She concluded “AWA 2018 will be an opportunity to highlight the collective commitment of this network for the empowerment of African women, and above all allow participants to find investors and partners for the marketing of their products on the African and global market”.

AWA aim at creating a network of stakeholders dedicated to ensuring the empowerment of women in agriculture, especially those in rural areas and underserved communities, allowing them to become productive, competitive and self-sufficient. “AWA” covers all 4 agricultural subsectors namely farming, livestock, fisheries /fish farming and agro forestry.