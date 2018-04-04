Angola: Bornito De Sousa Regrets Winnie Mandela Death

Luanda — The Vice-President Bornito de Sousa Tuesday expressed dismay over the death of Winnie Madikizela Mandela, former Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology of the Republic of South Africa and a combatant in the struggle against Apartheid regime, which occurred on the 2nd April, due to an illness.

"In this hour of mourning and pain, I wish on behalf of His Excellency João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, the Government and the People of Angola and on my own, to send our deepest feelings of regret to the bereaved family and the people of South Africa, "reads the document addressed to the South African President, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, which reached Angop in Luanda.

The Vice-President said that it was with pain and dismay that he became aware, on April 2, 2018, of the death of Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

Bornito de Sousa represents the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, who is on a private visit to the United States of America.

Born on September 26, 1936, in the small village of Mbongueni, in Bizana, Eastern Cape province (at the time the Transquei bantustan), Winnie Mandela died at the age of 81. She has been married for 38 years to the late Nelson Mandela, the first black president of South Africa.

She is the fourth of eight children of Columbus, minister of the Forests and Agriculture of the government of the native Bantustan and professor Nomathamsanqa Mzaidume (of western name Gertrude), who died when Winnie was eight years old.