3 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Foreigner Minister On Tour of Africa and Brazil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto will start Tuesday a tour of four countries, namely Algeria and Brazil, where he will prepare the official visits of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, for dates to be announced briefly.

The head of the Angolan diplomacy, who did not make statements to Angop, left early this afternoon for Port-Louis (Mauritius) to deliver a letter from the Angolan statesman, in his capacity as president of the body for Political, Defense and Security Cooperation of SADC, to the authorities of this island nation.

Manuel Augusto will travel to Antananarivo, Republic of Madagascar, where he will also deliver a message from the President of the Republic to his Malagasy counterpart, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, before departing Saturday to Algeria.

The tour ends on 11 October, following a two-day working visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

During his recent work visit to Angola, Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes had pointed out May 3 as a probable date for President João Lourenço's move to Brazil.

Angola

Nigeria Upstages Angola in Crude Oil Production

Nigeria has steadily overtaken Angola as the top oil and gas producer in Africa, with an increased out put of 91,500… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.