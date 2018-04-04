Angola: Foreigner Minister On Tour of Africa and Brazil

Luanda — Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto will start Tuesday a tour of four countries, namely Algeria and Brazil, where he will prepare the official visits of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, for dates to be announced briefly.

The head of the Angolan diplomacy, who did not make statements to Angop, left early this afternoon for Port-Louis (Mauritius) to deliver a letter from the Angolan statesman, in his capacity as president of the body for Political, Defense and Security Cooperation of SADC, to the authorities of this island nation.

Manuel Augusto will travel to Antananarivo, Republic of Madagascar, where he will also deliver a message from the President of the Republic to his Malagasy counterpart, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, before departing Saturday to Algeria.

The tour ends on 11 October, following a two-day working visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

During his recent work visit to Angola, Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes had pointed out May 3 as a probable date for President João Lourenço's move to Brazil.