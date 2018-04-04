Angola: Vice President Congratulates President of Botswana

Luanda — The Vice-President of Republic of Angola, Bornito de Sousa congratulated the President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Keabetswe Masisi, on Tuesday for his election to the post.

Mokgweetsi is leading since 1st April the Republic of Botswana, after replacing the former Head of State, Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who has resigned and will run the country until the general elections of April 2019.

"I have the honor to congratulate you on behalf of His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, the Government and People of Angola and on my own, for your election to the post of President of the Republic of Botswana," reads the document that reached Angop in Luanda.

Bornito de Sousa wishes successes to the mandate of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, with the desire to deepen the fraternal bonds of friendship and cooperation that bind the two peoples. The new 55-years-old Botswanan Head of State acted as Vice-President of the Republic and enjoys popular sympathy.

In his public interventions he has called for unity, understanding and solidarity for greater cohesion and firmness within the population, pledging to work in order to guarantee and fulfill electoral obligations and promises.