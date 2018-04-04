Eritrea Participates At Commission Status of Women Meeting

Asmara — Representatives of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) participated at the 62nd Commission Status of Women meeting held from 12 to 23 March in New York.

At the meeting held under the theme "Empowering Rural Women and Girls; Challenges and Opportunities", the head of Administration and Finance of the union, Ms. Zaid Mesfun gave briefing on the background of the Eritrean women and their contribution in the economic development of the country.

The meeting, in which representatives from more than 163 countries took part, was aimed at empowering women and ensuring their equality and that extensive discussion was conducted on issues relevant to women.

Eritrea has signed on the accord on Gender Equality adopted at the 4th Beijing Conference in 1995 and that is continuously submitting reports regarding the progress being registered in the development of women in the health, education, economic as well as in eradicating harmful practices.