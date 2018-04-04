3 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Participates At Commission Status of Women Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Representatives of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) participated at the 62nd Commission Status of Women meeting held from 12 to 23 March in New York.

At the meeting held under the theme "Empowering Rural Women and Girls; Challenges and Opportunities", the head of Administration and Finance of the union, Ms. Zaid Mesfun gave briefing on the background of the Eritrean women and their contribution in the economic development of the country.

The meeting, in which representatives from more than 163 countries took part, was aimed at empowering women and ensuring their equality and that extensive discussion was conducted on issues relevant to women.

Eritrea has signed on the accord on Gender Equality adopted at the 4th Beijing Conference in 1995 and that is continuously submitting reports regarding the progress being registered in the development of women in the health, education, economic as well as in eradicating harmful practices.

Eritrea

Training On Integrated Effort to Control Pests

The Ministry of Agriculture organized training in Mendefera from 27 to 31 March for 35 agricultural experts from the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.